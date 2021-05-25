Seattle Public Schools going 'all in' on in-person learning for next fall

Seattle Public Schools held a virtual Town Hall with school community members to go over the Academic and Student Well-Being Recovery Plan that all districts need to submit to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction by June 1.

"Our intent today is to talk about how we are going all-in on in-person for fall," said Superintendent Brent Jones.

"It’s a requirement, not just from the state, but also so our district and other districts throughout the state can receive federal relief funds known as ESSER," said Deputy Superintendent Rob Gannon. "This is part of the American Recovery Act."

All 104 schools in the district will go back to in-person five days a week this fall.

Part of the plan includes themes such as student well-being, recovery and acceleration, and community partnerships.

Next year, all students, teachers, staff, and visitors will need to wear a mask when indoors. Class sizes will be similar to pre-pandemic classrooms, according to Chief Academic Officer Keisha Scarlett.

"There will be some number of remote options available and we are encouraging all of our families to return, if at all possible, to in-person learning because that’s what we do best," said Scarlett.

On Wednesday night, the plan will go before the Seattle School Board for approval before it's submitted to OSPI.

