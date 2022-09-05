Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.

The district says SEA also declined requests for a mediator to help reach an agreement.

If the start of school is delayed, officials say they are working on a plan to provide pick-up meals for students, as well as reaching out to childcare providers. Regardless of delays, SPS expects after-school athletics to continue.

SEA has until Tuesday to agree to the memorandum, otherwise the school district will make the call if the first day of classes is canceled.