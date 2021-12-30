Seattle Public Schools cancels classes Monday to allow for COVID testing of students, staff

Seattle Public Schools will not have class on Monday, Jan. 3 to conduct district-wide COVID-19 testing.

The district said it has 60,000 rapid antigen tests available for staff and students. Testing is voluntary and available for all staff and K-12 students.

"In light of the surge in COVID-19 transmission in our community due to the Omicron virus, we’ll be using these tests to support a healthy return to school," the district explained in a letter to families.

They said the goal of the wide-scale testing is to minimize the transmission of the virus and to reduce intermittent disruptions of in-person learning by catching the virus early on.

Despite the rising Omicron variant concern, SPS is continuing with in-person learning-- at least for now.

While they are keeping with in-person learning for the time being, SPS officials say they are monitoring public health in Seattle. They are prepared for the possibility ‘that some classrooms, and perhaps some schools,’ might have to go remote in January.

While SPS waits for developments in public health, they encourage families to get vaccinated, get their booster shots, avoid large gatherings and continue masking up. They also recommend students take a COVID test before returning to school.

See more information from the district here.

