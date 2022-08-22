Seattle Public Schools announces temporary cancelations of bus routes due to staff shortages

On Monday, Seattle Public Schools announced that some bus routes will temporarily be canceled due to staff shortages, despite the district hiring two bus vendors this year.

This year, SPS contracted with two bus companies: First Student and Zum. The two vendors are splitting the $45 million total budget.

This decision followed months of debate, and was finally approved by the Seattle Public School Board in July, about two months before the start of school.

However, SPS officials said in a press release transportation challenges which the district experienced last year still remain.

Due to these issues, some SPS bus routes will not be in effect for the start of school.

FOX 13 News reached out to SPS to find out which routes will be affected, and how the district will make this determination. A district official told us staff is currently working on answers and to refer to the press release for any other questions.

The release says parents will find out if this change affects their family before Sep. 7, which is the first day of classes for 1–12 graders.

Last minute changes to bus routes are not new for the district.

At the start of the 2021–22 school year, there were similar headaches for parents, as families found out hours before the start of school their kids may face hours-long bus delays.

A few weeks later, in October 2021, SPS suspended 142 bus routes due to staff shortages.

So, what is the fix for families with the start of school fast approaching?—SPS says both vendors are working to make hires.

Officials also say your kids can ride King County Metro, Sound Transit’s Link light rail, and other regional transit services for free, starting Sep. 1.

The district also provides safe routes for walking or biking to school on its website.

FOX 13 News reached out to both bus vendors Zum and First Student about this issue, but they have not responded.