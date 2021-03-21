Seattle public school superintendent to resign before contract expires

The superintendent of Seattle Public School system will resign two months earlier than originally expected.

The district announced Friday that Superintendent Denise Juneau will leave her post on May 1.

Interim Superintendent Brent Jones will take over on that date. Juneau had initially planned on resigning at the end of June.

"It makes sense for our students, families, teachers and staff to make this change in May," Juneau said in a statement.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, issued an emergency proclamation that stated that kindergarten through sixth-grade students must be offered some in-person learning by April 5. All older students must be offered the opportunity by April 19.

Juneau had announced in December that she would leave her post when her contract was up.

Jones was selected as the interim superintendent in February. Jones had worked as the district’s chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement before joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships, the television station reported.

The school district is searching for a permanent superintendent and expects to finalize its search by the spring of 2022.

