Seattle Public Library now loaning Discover Passes to cardholders

As the weather is getting warmer and hiking season is starting to kick off, the Seattle Public Library is now offering Discover Passes as an option for library cardholders to loan.

The Discover Pass is a motor vehicle permit required for vehicle access to millions of acres of public parks and recreational land across Washington state, including more than 100 state parks, more than 350 primitive recreation sites, nearly 700 water-access points and nearly 2,000 miles of designated water and land recreation trails.

Library patrons can use their Library card to reserve a Discover Pass in the online catalog, as they would a book or other library material. When the pass becomes available, they can pick it up at an open Library location.

The checkout period for a Discover Pass is two weeks.

The state typically charges $35 for an annual Discover pass and $11.50 for a day pass. Allowing library cardholders to take one out free of charge gives more people access to public lands and activities.

Find more information here.

