Seattle Pride in the Park returns for the first time since the pandemic

For the first time since the pandemic, Seattle Pride in the Park is fully back and bigger than ever.

Organizers say more people have volunteered than years past as they all reconnect for a common purpose. Those we talked with say they hope everyone feels included, seen and heard.

Volunteer Park has been transformed into a place of pride. Many sponsors, organizers and volunteers showed up bright and early to get this Seattle family reunion ready to go.

Seattle Pride in the Park kicked off with Drag Queen Storytime with Cookie Couture and this event is all about sharing stories, experiences and supporting one another.

Programs Coordinator Nick Albritton said Seattle Pride in the Park is bringing people together.

"Pride is about showing up as all that you are. I'm a queer, trans-man. I moved to Seattle from the south where there was a brilliant, resilient community, but coming here I found a family," Albritton said.

Seattle Pride Executive Director Krystal Marx said "family reunion" is the theme this year, meant to include and celebrate.

RELATED: In-person Pride Month celebrations return to Puget Sound for the first time since 2019

New T-shirts capture it all.

"After three years of a pandemic, of not being able to have this event or any other event, it means being able to be seen for who you are, being celebrated for who you are and then recommitting ourselves to fight for the rights of our LGBTQIA+ community," Marx said.

Getting every aspect just right takes time and teamwork.

"This is the largest number of volunteers we've had for this event in all my years working it. I'm so thrilled to have so many people interested," Conners and Company Events Owner Rachel Willner said.

It's not just in the words or letters you might find across Volunteer Park spelling out a sense of pride.

RELATED: Queer history tour of underground Seattle

Alki Beach Pride Founder Stacy Bass-Walden and her wife said it's a moment of reflection, too.

"Just knowing that we can actually say, 'Well, hi, my name is and this is my wife', we couldn't do that before and when I was in high school and college, it was, how do you say to someone, 'This is who I am?' and now you just see how out and proud everyone is. That's super, super important. Makes me happy," Bass-Walden said.

It's the start of Pride Month in Seattle, but the continuation of a journey.

"I'm always mindful of how far we've come, but yet, how much further we are going to get to in the future and, you know, we're here because of the people that came before us. So, I never forget that," Jolie Bass-Walden said.

Organizers said this event is all about advocacy, diversity and inclusivity.

They said that's something the community can work toward not just during Pride Month, but all year long.

You can find more information about Seattle Pride events here.

Advertisement

For more Pride Month events happening in the Seattle area, click here.