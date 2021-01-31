Seattle vaccinates 400 eligible grocery store workers at pop-up clinic

The Seattle Fire Department will start vaccinating eligible UFCW 21 grocery store workers at a pop-up clinic.

Seattle Fire expects to vaccinate up to 400 grocery store workers at this clinic on Sunday.

"Many grocery store workers – like those represented by UFCW 21 – have been unable to get vaccinated due to the lack of supply and the lack of vaccinations available in pharmacies located in the stores where they work. Grocery store workers remain one of the groups at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their occupation," the city said in a press release.