River Flood Warning
until WED 8:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:40 AM PST until THU 12:43 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:36 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Pacific County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:54 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County

Seattle police union head won’t resign after attack remarks

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Police
Associated Press

Seattle Times: Head of Seattle Police Union will not resign

Mike Solan says he will not resign as the president of Seattle Police Union following online comment he made in regards to Washington D.C. Capitol riots last week.

SEATTLE - The president of Seattle’s rank and file police union says he will not step down, despite growing calls for his resignation after he blamed, in part, the "far-left" and Black Lives Matter activists for the pro-Trump siege on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter to Seattle Police Officers Guild members, Mike Solan expressed regret for commenting on national politics, but said his comments have been "spun intentionally for political reasons" to hurt the union and limit its influence, The Seattle Times reported.

Several groups calling for an apology or a resignation from Seattle Police Union president after tweet

Several groups calling for an apology or a resignation from Seattle Police Union president after tweet

Solan has been under pressure since after the Capitol attack when he tweeted "Far right and far left are responsible for that sad day." He also approvingly retweeted a right-wing blogger who said "an extreme BLM activist" was among those in the pro-Trump mob.

The insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president’s behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.

Eight of nine Seattle City Council members called for Solan’s resignation Monday. Mayor Jenny Durkan said he should retract his words and apologize or resign.

He has not.

Negotiations with the city over a new union contract are set to begin, and on Tuesday, Durkan said she thought Solan’s comments were "indefensible" and representative of "someone who is not willing to come to the table in good faith to listen to what we need to do on police reform."