Seattle Police to hold press conference on recent wave of fentanyl, meth, weapons arrests

Seattle Police are holding a press conference Wednesday on a recent slew of arrests involving fentanyl, methamphetamine and guns.

Western Washington has seen a troubling uptick in drug crimes in recent years. In September, King County confirmed 217 fentanyl overdoses in 2021, up from a then record-setting 172 in 2020. The spike in overdoses mirrored others across the country, and prompted the Drug Enforcement Administration to issue a public safety alert.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Western Washington also announced in late September a 275% increase in fentanyl arrests between 2020 and 2021. This included 16 arrests in a multi-state drug distribution ring, where agents seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills, more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine and close to two-dozen guns. Arrests were made in New York, California, and Washington cities like Kent, Bremerton, Belfair, Spanaway, Tacoma and Port Orchard.

In light of similar drug arrests in Seattle, SPD is holding a press conference with the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations. Officials say they will speak on recent arrests and warrant services.

