Seattle Police: Suspect shot, killed man in road rage confrontation

Police are investigating a suspected road rage murder in Seattle’s Industrial District.

A 38-year-old man called police to report that he shot someone on Fourth Ave near Costco. When they arrived, they found a 68-year-old who had been shot in the stomach.

Police and firefighters rendered first aid, and then the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say the man died from his injuries some time later.

Witnesses told officers the victim and suspect were involved in a road rage incident, which escalated into a fight. The suspect then reportedly shot the victim.

The suspect stayed on scene to give a statement to officers, who seized his gun as evidence.

Seattle Police have not said if charges have been filed. Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.