Seattle Police: Suspect arrested for DUI after crashing car in front of officer

Police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of DUI and causing a car crash in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning.

A Seattle Police officer was patrolling downtown around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when he spotted a BMW sedan reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The officer followed the car, then watched him stop at a light, then cross while it was still red. The driver appeared to be swerving in and out of his lane, then turned onto Third Ave and stopped behind a bus.

Authorities say the driver tried to back up and get around the bus, and nearly struck the patrol car behind him.

The officer then turned on his lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the driver appeared to pull over, but then sped away eastbound on Pike St, and the officer did not pursue.

The driver blew through a red light and crashed into another car on Fifth Ave and Pike St. The officer drove to the crash, just two blocks away, then caught the suspect when he tried to run.

The Fire Department was called to the scene, and medics evaluated the crash victim, who declined treatment, but was taken to Harborview Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

Police booked the 50-year-old suspect into King County Jail for eluding and driving under the influence.