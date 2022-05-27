Seattle Police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize drugs, cash and handgun

article

Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in downtown Seattle Thursday and recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 in cash.

According to Seattle Police, at around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the area witnessed a man making drug deals near the corner of Pine St. and 2nd Ave. Officers followed him for several blocks when they tried to make an arrest. The suspect tried to run, but officer caught up to him. While they were putting handcuffs on the suspect, he tried tossing away a handgun. Authorities say they recovered the handgun, which was loaded, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash.

RELATED: Seattle Police arrest drug trafficking suspect, seize guns and pounds of drugs

RELATED: Auburn Police seize 80,000 fentanyl pills, $170k in drug bust

After identifying the 39-year-old suspect, police learned he had multiple warrants worth $900,000 for crimes including assault, burglary, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of narcotics and escaping community custody.

Authorities say the suspect will be booked into King County Jail as soon as he is medically evaluated at Harborview Medical Center.