Seattle Police seek suspects in Capitol Hill robbery, knife attack

Police say a man was slashed in the face during a robbery in Capitol Hill early Tuesday morning.

According to Seattle Police, he was walking near 10th Ave and E John St around 2:20 a.m. Two men walked up to him and asked to use his cellphone.

The victim said no, and one of the men demanded his wallet. The other pulled out a knife and slashed the victim’s face, then both men ran off toward Broadway Ave.

Medical responders were called to the scene and took the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is urged to call SPD’s robbery unit at (206) 684-5535.

