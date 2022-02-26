Seattle Police seek suspect in U District hit-and-run

article

Seattle Police need help finding the suspect of a hit-and-run crash in University District.

Authorities say Friday around 8:30 p.m., a driver hit a person using a crosswalk at University Way NE and NE 55th Street, then sped off. First responders took the person to the hospital, who is being treated for serious injuries, including several fractured bones.

Investigators have determined the suspect vehicle to be a dark-colored 2004-2006 Scion XB. The car likely has damage to the front bumper and hood.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at (206) 684-8923.

