Seattle Police seek suspect in Central District robbery, carjacking

Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Central District store and carjacked a woman shortly after.

Authorities say the suspect went into a store near 21st Ave and E Union St Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. They reportedly threatened to shoot an employee and customer and demanded cash.

The suspect stole money from the cash register and took the customer’s bag, which had a wallet, cash and handgun inside.

Police say the suspect sped off in a silver sedan.

A short time later, authorities believe the suspect carjacked a woman at 34th and Union and drove off in her car.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is urged to call Seattle Police’s robbery unit at (206) 684-5535.