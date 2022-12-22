Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Chill Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Seattle Police seek suspect in Central District robbery, carjacking

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Central District
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Central District store and carjacked a woman shortly after.

Authorities say the suspect went into a store near 21st Ave and E Union St Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. They reportedly threatened to shoot an employee and customer and demanded cash.

The suspect stole money from the cash register and took the customer’s bag, which had a wallet, cash and handgun inside.

Police say the suspect sped off in a silver sedan.

A short time later, authorities believe the suspect carjacked a woman at 34th and Union and drove off in her car.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is urged to call Seattle Police’s robbery unit at (206) 684-5535.