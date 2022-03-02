Seattle Police seek suspect in 2 assaults in International District

article

Seattle Police are looking for a suspect in two violent assaults in the International District, only a short time apart.

A 62-year-old woman told police she was walking up the stairs to leave the light rail station at Fifth and Jackson, when a man grabbed her and threw her back down the stairs. He came down after her and started kicking and punching her. She fought back, and the man went back up the stairs and left.

The woman described her attacker as a Black man in his 30s, around 6’0" with a thin build, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dirty white tennis shoes and a dark puffy jacket. She also said he had a distinct cross tattoo on his left cheek.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Sound Transit security showed police footage of the attack, which showed the suspect take a bus up to 12th and Jackson.

Shortly after, police say they received calls of a stabbing at that same bus stop. Witness accounts described the man as having a cross tattoo on his left cheek,

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

RELATED: Everett ex-cop who stalked ex-girlfriend using police equipment sentenced to 10 days

READ MORE: Court docs: Deadly drive thru hit-and-run in Spanaway a case of mistaken identity

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: