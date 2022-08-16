Seattle Police seek sexual assault suspect in Delridge

Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle's Delridge neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers were called to reports of an injured woman around 6:15 p.m. Monday. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted.

Medical personnel took her to the hospital, and a police K9 team searched for a suspect, but found no one.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man last seen wearing a black Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, a yellow medical mask, black athletic shorts and slide sandals.

RELATED: 4 Patriot Front members plead not guilty in Coeur d’Alene

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.