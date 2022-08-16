Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Police seek sexual assault suspect in Delridge

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Delridge
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle's Delridge neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers were called to reports of an injured woman around 6:15 p.m. Monday. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted.

Medical personnel took her to the hospital, and a police K9 team searched for a suspect, but found no one.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man last seen wearing a black Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, a yellow medical mask, black athletic shorts and slide sandals.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.