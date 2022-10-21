Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Authorities say she was last seen near the corner of Stewart St. and 2ND Ave. next to the Moore Theatre.

Rees is described as being thin with long white hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, blue jeans. The SPD says she is always wearing sunglasses.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.