Seattle Police seek missing 77-year-old man

Seattle Police need help finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Police say Modesto Meija was last seen near 12th Avenue NE and 102nd Street. Meija is wearing a brown jacket, a black and white flannel, and blue pants.

Authorities say Meija frequents the Northgate and Roosevelt areas.

Anyone with information on Meija's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

