Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood

article

Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood.

Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.

According to police, Jordoun may be "in crisis," but did not specify to what degree. Jordoun lives in Highland Park, but may be elsewhere in the Seattle area.

Anyone with information on Jordoun's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.