Seattle Police seek man accused of attempted rape, robbery in Madison Valley

Police detectives need help finding a suspect of attempted rape and robbery in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, the suspect is 33-year-old Jordan Alexander.

Authorities say on Aug. 31 around 5 p.m., Alexander walked into a business, took out a knife and demanded money from a woman who worked there. Police say he took her to another room and assaulted her, then attempted to rape her, before another employee chased him out of the building.

Alexander is described as a 33-year-old Black man, standing 6’1" with a slim build and a shaved head. At the time of the attack, police say he wore an orange shirt under a checkered, long-sleeved button down shirt, an orange hat, jeans and black work boots.

Police say in other incidents, Alexander has tried to disguise himself with a head wrap, sunglasses and light-colored makeup. He is also known to frequent Capitol Hill around 27th and Madison, Pine and Broadway, 22nd and Madison and Cal Anderson Park.

If you see Alexander, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.