Seattle Police seek ID of 2 suspects in International District fatal shooting from April

Police need help identifying two suspects of a fatal shooting in Seattle’s International District in April.

Authorities say 23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth around 12:30 a.m. on April 20.

Moore came to help a friend who was in an argument, when one of the suspects grabbed him from behind and threw him to the ground, police say. At some point during the fight, a suspect shot and killed Moore.

Surveillance video shows two suspects running from the shooting.

Seattle Police say there were three suspects in the attack, but only need help identifying two captured on video.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to email elizabeth.kennedy@seattle.gov or call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.