Seattle Police seek help identifying violent attack caught on video

Seattle Police continue to seek information about a violent attack caught on surveillance video in the Rainier Valley neighborhood back in July.

On Thursday, the department held a media conference where investigators said leads had run dry in the case. They asked the public to take another look at their evidence in hopes the suspect could be identified.

The assault happened around 6:30 p.m., July 28 just north of the Mt. Baker Sound Transit Link light rail station. Video shows a man wearing a red and yellow t-shirt approach a man walking in the opposite direction. A brief altercation escalates quickly in the video, showing the stranger toss the victim to the ground and then assaulting him until he falls unconscious.

Shortly after the beating, the video appears to show the assailant remove property from the man before walking beyond the view of surveillance cameras. Police say the victim’s injuries at the time were serious, but he survived the assault. The identity of the assault suspect remains a mystery.

"This bothers me, absolutely," said Detective Sgt. Ben Morrison. "We are highly motivated to this guy off the street."

In a conference room on Thursday, Seattle Police displayed enlarged images of the suspect. The department hoped sharing the suspect’s image could spur someone to come forward with information that leads to a conviction.

"It means we need to do everything we can to get him off the street to protect anyone else," said Morrison.

"It wasn’t really a battle," said Gus Brillantes who works nearby. "It was a one-way beat down."

He recalled watching the video when SPD first released it over the summer, adding his frustration that investigators had yet to make an arrest.

"He probably frequents this area," said Brillantes.

Seattle Police says Crime Stoppers may offer up to $2,000 for information in this case. Callers to 1-800-222-TIPS can remain anonymous.

