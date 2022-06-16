Seattle police seek help finding missing 14-year-old

article

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Hannah went missing in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, June 15.

Authorities say she was last seen near the 1100 block of 6th Ave., just west of Aurora Ave. in Westlake. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.