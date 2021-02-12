Seattle Police searching for suspects who robbed and shot two teenage girls in grocery store parking lot

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in the parking lot of the Rainier Beach Safeway.

Detectives say two teenage girls were walking from a bus stop on Rainier Avenue south Jan. 15 when they were approached by a group of four or five people.

The suspects demanded their valuables and then one of them shot both victims. They were rushed to Harborview Medical Center and survived.

Now, police are asking for your help to identify these two young men. They've already arrested a third suspect and now they are hoping somebody can help them find these guys who were with him.

"Earlier in the day, these suspects were at South Center wearing the same clothing at the time that they had the altercation and assault and take place at Safeway in Rainier Beach," said Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. "So, they were wearing the same clothes, look for that camo jacket and the red hoodie on the other suspect and if you can identify these guys, please let us know."

If you know either of their names or have any other information on this shooting, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Use the P3 Tips app or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.