Seattle Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed in International District

One man was killed after a shooting near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, and police are currently looking for the suspect.

Information is limited, but Seattle Police say a man was shot near 13th Ave S and S Lane St. around 2 p.m.

Officers tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect, and urge people to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.