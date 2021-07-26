Seattle Police searching for suspect after man shot in First Hill neighborhood

Seattle Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday morning inside an encampment in First Hill.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the report of a man shot multiple times near 8th and Yesler.

According to Seattle Police, a 39-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not release a suspect description. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

