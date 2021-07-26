Seattle Police searching for suspect after man shot in First Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday morning inside an encampment in First Hill.
Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the report of a man shot multiple times near 8th and Yesler.
According to Seattle Police, a 39-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police did not release a suspect description. No further details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.

