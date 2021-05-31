Seattle Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting at homeless encampment
SEATTLE - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a homeless encampment in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood.
According to police, a confrontation with another man outside a tent led to multiple shots fired Monday morning.
A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of NE Ravenna Blvd.
The suspect fled the scene. Police said they believe they know who that person is but did give a description.
No further details have been released.
