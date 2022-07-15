Seattle police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

Seattle police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's who was last seen near the Hilltop Red Apple Market on Beacon Avenue.

The man, who goes by the name Hoa, is 5'5" and 170 lbs. He was reportedly wearing blue long sleeve shirt with gray pants when he disappeared in North Beacon Hill.

Police say he lives near 33rd Ave S and S Kenyon St. and may have taken the route 107 bus.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.