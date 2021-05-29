Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after West Seattle crash
WEST SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a crash sent a man to the hospital Friday night.
Officers were called to E Marginal Way and S Idaho St around 10:30 p.m. when two cars smashed into each other.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, one person was trapped inside a vehicle. Crews got him out and he was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.
The other driver fled the scene and police are searching for that suspect.
No further details have been released.
