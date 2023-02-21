Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Police search for man who robbed victim at gunpoint in the Atlantic neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Seattle’s Atlantic neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a robbery near the corner of 23rd Ave. S and S Plum St. at around 9:30 p.m. 

The 42-year-old victim told police that the moment he got out of his car, a suspect walking nearby pointed a gun at his face and demanded he hand over his wallet. 

When the victim refused to hand over his wallet, the suspect fired a shot in the air. 

Authorities say after obtaining the victim’s wallet, the suspect left heading westbound on S Plum St. toward Rainier Ave. S.

The SPD says the suspect is described to be 5’8"-5’10", wearing a gray flannel jacket, gray hoodie, dark jeans and a black ski mask.

SPD Robbery Detectives are currently investigating the incident. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. 

This is a developing story.

