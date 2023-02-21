Seattle Police search for man who robbed victim at gunpoint in the Atlantic neighborhood

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Seattle’s Atlantic neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a robbery near the corner of 23rd Ave. S and S Plum St. at around 9:30 p.m.

The 42-year-old victim told police that the moment he got out of his car, a suspect walking nearby pointed a gun at his face and demanded he hand over his wallet.

When the victim refused to hand over his wallet, the suspect fired a shot in the air.

Authorities say after obtaining the victim’s wallet, the suspect left heading westbound on S Plum St. toward Rainier Ave. S.

The SPD says the suspect is described to be 5’8"-5’10", wearing a gray flannel jacket, gray hoodie, dark jeans and a black ski mask.

SPD Robbery Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.