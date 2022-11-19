Seattle Police search for domestic violence suspect who aimed gun at ex, shot at officers

Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at officers as they were responding to a domestic violence situation in West Seattle Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., a woman called police saying that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through the area and pointing a handgun at her. When police arrived, they spotted the 26-year-old suspect driving toward her house, but he sped away as soon as they tried pursuing him.

Authorities say about 45 minutes later, police were dispatched back to the area near the victim’s home after multiple people reported shots fired.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle again, and chased him to 17th Ave. SW and SW Barton St. until he got out of the car and ran away.

The SPD says their officers tried chasing the suspect down, until he turned around and started shooting at officers. Authorities say bullets struck multiple parked cars in the area – one of them almost hitting an officer in the leg.

Police contained the area and brought out a K-9 officer, but they were unable to find the suspect.

The SPD describes their 26-year-old suspect as a Hispanic man, standing at 5’7" and weighing 140 pounds. At the time, he had a mustache and a goatee, and was wearing a black hoodie and missing a shoe.

Anyone who knows who this man might be or where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: 'My husband is trying to kill me:' Court docs say Lacey man duct taped estranged wife, buried her in hole

This is a developing story.