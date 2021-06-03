Seattle Police rifle stolen during summer riots found buried in Marysville backyard

article

A Seattle Police Department rifle stolen during the riots on May 30, 2020, was found buried in the backyard of a home on Wednesday.

Police say it was uncovered in the 3100 block of 83rd Avenue NE in Marysville.

Marysville PD Officer Danielle Rusch responded to a domestic violence call and learned that the victim had knowledge of the rifle’s location.

Seattle Police Robbery Unit Detective Mike Magan, ATF agents and Marysville N.I.T.E Team officers responded and obtained consent from the homeowner to search the property.

Photo of recovered rifle courtesy Marysville Police

The Colt M4 rifle with a suppressor was found disassembled in a plastic bag that had been buried about a foot deep in the yard.

It was stolen as Seattle protests escalated in the wake of George Floyd's murder, resulting in the destruction of six patrol cars and the theft of five firearms.

Jacob D. Little, 24, is facing federal charges for possession of a stolen firearm.

Seattle Police confirmed that all SPD rifles stolen during last year’s riots have now been recovered.

