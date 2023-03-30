Seattle Police request help finding abducted 8-year-old last seen in Ravenna neighborhood

article

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in finding an 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted on Wednesday.

The SPD says the suspect who abducted Kelly is known, but their identity has not yet been released.

According to police, Kelly was last seen at around 11:00 p.m. near the corner of NE 75th St. and 24th Ave. NE. This area is in the Ravenna neighborhood near the Dahl Playfield Playground.

Kelly is described as being 4'3" with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing Minecraft flannel pajamas, a gray hooded zip-up jacket and black and red shoes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.