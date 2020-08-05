Seattle Police release photos of potential suspects in deadly CHOP shooting

Detectives are hoping you can help identify suspects who may have been involved in a deadly shooting near the former CHOP zone in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in June.

Photo courtesy SPD

SPD released a video showing a group of people gathering at a corner on the edge of what was Seattle's occupied protest zone before they suddenly scatter.

Photo courtesy SPD

That shooting, near Cal Anderson Park on June 20, killed a 19-year-old and injured a 33-year-old man.

Photo courtesy SPD

Advertisement

Investigators have determined that some of the surviving victims' statements weren't aligning with evidence they've uncovered.

Photo courtesy SPD

It's one of two shootings and other violent incidents that led city leaders to clear the occupied protest zone, where police officers weren't allowed unless there was a life-threatening emergency. Police and other first responders said they had a hard time getting to the two shooting victims because of the occupied zone.

If you have any information on the suspects in the photos, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at (206)233-5000.