Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM PST until SUN 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
9
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM PST until SUN 12:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area

Seattle Police recover knife, stolen firearm after arresting stabbing suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE - Police arrested a suspect who stabbed another man in the shoulder on Saturday. Authorities say they also recovered a knife and a gun in the process.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to the corner of 3rd Ave. S and S Main St. in Pioneer Square or reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to his shoulder. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department treated the victim, and brought him to Harborview Medical Center.

After interviewing the victim, police learned that the victim was stabbed near the corner of Queen Anne Ave. N and Mercer St. after getting into a verbal argument with another man as they were boarding a city bus.

Officers searched the area, and eventually found the suspect near the corner of 3rd Ave. and Union St. 

While searching the suspect, officers recovered a knife and a stolen firearm.

The 63-year-old was arrested for assault, possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail after being cleared from Harborview for a previous injury.

RELATED: Kitsap County deputy arrested for domestic violence allegations, investigation underway

RELATED: Elderly man killed, 3 others injured in dog attack: 'Horrific scene'

Police search for suspect who stabbed someone in the face near Haller Lake

Seattle Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed another man in the face in North Seattle.