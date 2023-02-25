Seattle Police recover knife, stolen firearm after arresting stabbing suspect

article

Police arrested a suspect who stabbed another man in the shoulder on Saturday. Authorities say they also recovered a knife and a gun in the process.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to the corner of 3rd Ave. S and S Main St. in Pioneer Square or reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to his shoulder. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department treated the victim, and brought him to Harborview Medical Center.

After interviewing the victim, police learned that the victim was stabbed near the corner of Queen Anne Ave. N and Mercer St. after getting into a verbal argument with another man as they were boarding a city bus.

Officers searched the area, and eventually found the suspect near the corner of 3rd Ave. and Union St.

While searching the suspect, officers recovered a knife and a stolen firearm.

The 63-year-old was arrested for assault, possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail after being cleared from Harborview for a previous injury.

RELATED: Kitsap County deputy arrested for domestic violence allegations, investigation underway

RELATED: Elderly man killed, 3 others injured in dog attack: 'Horrific scene'