Seattle Police recover guns, drugs and ammo from DUI suspect's car

Police arrested a drunk driving suspect Thursday night, and say they found a loaded gun, ammo and lots of drugs in his car.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a witness called police and said a person was driving erratically, possibly under the influence, near Eighth Avenue and NW 100th Street. About 45 minutes later, officers in the area saw a vehicle parked in the intersection at Eighth and Alderbrook Place.

Walking up to the car, authorities say they found the driver passed out in the front seat with all manner of drugs visible on the floorboard.

Officers woke up the 42-year-old man and arrested him for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics, as well as for a Department of Corrections warrant.

Police seized the suspect's car and got a search warrant—inside, they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and more than 60 pharmaceutical pills, as well as a loaded handgun, brass knuckles, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

