Seattle Police: Prolific suspect arrested, 5 cases now closed

Seattle Police say they can now close five cases after making just a single arrest.

In late February, detectives were given a case involving an attempted fraudulent car purchase. An investigation revealed this had happened at several locations and impacted multiple people.

Officers gathered evidence of a possible suspect and confirmed his identity.

Seattle Police says officers found the suspect, a 40-year-old man, around 9 p.m. Saturday. They chased him down and arrested him, despite him throwing a loaded gun at them.

The suspect was arrested for identity theft, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. A 31-year-old woman who was with him was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

RELATED: 2 injured after men shoot into car in Mount Vernon, no suspects identified

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Both were booked into King County Jail, and the police department says this arrest has allowed them to close five cases.