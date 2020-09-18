Seattle Police: One dead, one arrested after stabbing near Kerry Park

Homicide detectives are investigating following the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man near Kerry Park early Friday morning.

Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of West Highland Drive. Officers responded to a report of a crash and found the victim in the street with several stab wounds.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives located and arrested the 38-year-old suspect in 900 block of North 104th St at 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.