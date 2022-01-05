Expand / Collapse search
Seattle police officer shoots, kills armed burglary suspect after K9 stabbed to death

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated January 6, 2022 3:21PM
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Suspect shot and killed by Seattle police after stabbing K9 to death

Police were chasing an armed burglary suspect, who stabbed a K9 to death and stabbed its handler in the face. The suspect was shot by another officer

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department said an officer shot and killed a suspect armed with a knife after he stabbed a police K9 to death during a burglary on Wednesday. 

According to SPD, the officer was responding to a burglary call around 2:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Eddy Street in south Seattle when they came across the suspect.

Police chased the suspect, who ran from the home. They sent a police dog after the suspect and the suspect fatally stabbed the K9, later identified as Jedi.

An officer was stabbed in the face while grappling with the suspect before the suspect was shot and killed by another officer. 

Per SPD policy, a third-party will investigate the shooting. 

This is Seattle's first officer-involved shooting of the new year. 

The name of the officer involved will be released in 72 hours. 

