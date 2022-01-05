Seattle police officer shoots, kills armed burglary suspect

article

The Seattle Police Department said an officer shot and killed a suspect armed with a knife during a burglary on Wednesday.

According to SPD, the officer was responding to a burglary call around 2:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Eddy Street in south Seattle when they came across the suspect.

Police chased the suspect, who ran from the home. They sent a police dog after the suspect and the suspect ended up stabbing the dog to death.

An officer was stabbed in the face while grappling with the suspect before the suspect was shot and killed by another officer.

Per SPD policy, a third-party will investigate the shooting.

This is Seattle's first officer-involved shooting of the new year.

The name of the officer involved will be released in 72 hours.

This is a developing story.

