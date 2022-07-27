Seattle Police: Man exposed himself, attacked at least 6 women in Uptown

article

Seattle Police are seeking a man suspected of exposing himself to and attacking several women in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood.

According to police, several women came forward between July 18–24 to report that a man exposed himself to them and made threatening statements. In one instance, he reportedly injured a woman’s service dog.

More women came forward after reading about these incidents on social media. In total, authorities say at least half a dozen women reported being harassed or attacked.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 25 years old, standing 5’9" with short black hair. He has sometimes been seen wearing a black shirt, tan cargo pants and a red backpack, and carrying two white plastic bags.

Detectives are working to determine if there are unreported incidents.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call SPD’s Sexual Assault Unit at (206) 684-5575.