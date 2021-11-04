Seattle police looking to return stolen comics, collectibles to rightful owners

article

The Seattle Police Department is making efforts to return multiple containers or comics and other collectibles to their rightful owners.

SPD believes the haul was stolen.

Officers investigating a stolen box truck in October recovered multiple containers full of vintage comic books, Pop! figurines, and action figures. Detectives followed several leads in an attempt to track down the owner of the items, but were unable to find anyone.

If you believe these items may be yours, or know someone who recently lost a number of similar items in a theft, contact detectives with some proof of ownership. Also, if you have any similar items in storage, but haven’t checked on them recently, please do so--if anything’s missing, please make a report.

If no one claims these items, we, by policy SPD has to destroy them. Contact detectives at SPDGIU@Seattle.gov and reference case number 2021-276209.

