Seattle Police looking to identify 4 suspects who robbed pawn shop at gunpoint
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking to identify four suspects who robbed a pawn shop in the Mount Baker neighborhood on July 18.
The four suspects went into Cash America on Rainier Ave. S and robbed it at gunpoint, police said. They then took off westbound on S. Forest St. in a black four-door sedan.
Suspects' car
Police said the suspects are in their teens to early 20s:
Suspect 1:
Last seen red Nike hooded jacket, light-colored denim pants, black tennis shoes with white soles. The suspect was carrying a black backpack and was armed with a black pistol, police say.
Suspect 2:
Was last seen wearing gloves, a black mask covering his nose and mouth, a white and gray Nike hoodie with the Nike logo on the front, black pants, white Jordan tennis shoes and was armed with a pistol.
Suspect 3:
Suspect was wearing gloves, had a black mask covering his mouth, a black Nike hoodie, black pants and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.
Suspect 4:
Was wearing gloves, a black mask covering his nose and mouth, a 2-tone colored Nike hoodie, dark pants and white ‘Croc’ slip-on shoes at the time of the robbery.
It's unclear how much money and/or items they made off with.
If you recognize any of them, contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. A $1,000 reward will be offered for any information that leads to their arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).