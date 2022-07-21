Seattle Police looking to identify 4 suspects who robbed pawn shop at gunpoint

article

Seattle Police are looking to identify four suspects who robbed a pawn shop in the Mount Baker neighborhood on July 18.

The four suspects went into Cash America on Rainier Ave. S and robbed it at gunpoint, police said. They then took off westbound on S. Forest St. in a black four-door sedan.

Suspects' car

Police said the suspects are in their teens to early 20s:

Suspect 1:

Last seen red Nike hooded jacket, light-colored denim pants, black tennis shoes with white soles. The suspect was carrying a black backpack and was armed with a black pistol, police say.

Suspect 2:

Was last seen wearing gloves, a black mask covering his nose and mouth, a white and gray Nike hoodie with the Nike logo on the front, black pants, white Jordan tennis shoes and was armed with a pistol.

Suspect 3:

Suspect was wearing gloves, had a black mask covering his mouth, a black Nike hoodie, black pants and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Suspect 4:

Was wearing gloves, a black mask covering his nose and mouth, a 2-tone colored Nike hoodie, dark pants and white ‘Croc’ slip-on shoes at the time of the robbery.

It's unclear how much money and/or items they made off with.

If you recognize any of them, contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. A $1,000 reward will be offered for any information that leads to their arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).