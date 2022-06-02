Seattle police: 2 suspects shot a man, leaving him blind in one eye, during attempted carjacking

The Seattle Police Department is looking to identify two suspects they say carjacked a man at gunpoint while he was at a carwash and shot him in the eye.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 25, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at one of the self-serve car wash bays at the Brown Bear Car Wash on NE 145th Street in Lake City, according to police. He told FOX 13 that he pulled into the car wash to eat a burger because the area was so well-lit.

It was then that two men approached his car, opened the door and tried to rob and carjack him at gunpoint.

"They’ve [the suspects] obviously staked this out. One approaches from the front. One approaches from the rear. They try to open the car door and get the guy out of the car. There seems to be almost some sort of a scuffle," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The victim put up a fight and as the two suspects were retreating, both fired their handguns at the victim, who was still sitting in his driver's seat.

That shots hit the victim in the face. He survived but was blinded in one eye.

The victim describes both suspects as possibly being East African, perhaps Somalian or Ethiopian, based on their accents. The only other identifying factor the victim could give was that they appeared to be under the age of 30.

Both suspects were hooded and wearing a mask.

Seattle Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Fuda said if you are in a similar situation, give the suspects your car or whatever they demand. "Your car is not worth your life," he said.

In the case of road rage, Fuda suggests, "Keep your doors locked. If you are in an intersection, in an area where you don’t feel comfortable, keep your distance from the car in front of you if you are stopped at a stoplight so you can get around them if you have to. Strictly just drive away if you can at all help."