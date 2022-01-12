Seattle Police looking for suspects in violent armed robbery in U-District

article

Seattle Police need help identifying suspects in a violent armed robbery in the University District last weekend.

Authorities say a man was walking home from work around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. Near Eighth Ave NE and NE 57th Street, he was approached by two men – one with a gun and one with a knife.

The suspects demanded his phone, which they smashed onto the pavement. The suspect with the gun struck the man in the head and knocked him down, while the suspect with the knife started stabbing and slashing him.

Police say the suspects stole the man’s wallet and ran away.

The injured man managed to walk back to his workplace, where his coworkers quickly rushed him to the hospital. The man was treated for several cuts and a head injury.

Police describe the two suspects as Black men in their 20s, standing around 6’0" and wearing dark clothes and masks. Anyone with information on the incident of suspects is urged to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or email the case detective at SPD5697@seattle.gov.

