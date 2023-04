article

Seattle Police are looking for a woman who left a housing facility and has not been seen since.

Police said 68-year-old Nina Adams was last seen at the Hobson Place Supportive Housing Facility on 22 Ave. S. on April 3.

She has dementia, police said.

Adams is 5'2" and is about 150 pounds. She has black/gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black coat.

If you've seen her, call 911.