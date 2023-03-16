Seattle Police looking for missing man with dementia who is not from the area

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Allen Valentine, who was last seen on March 15.

Police say he is not from the Seattle area. He did not show up to meet his family and hasn't been heard from since.

According to a flyer from Washington State Patrol, Valentine suffers from depression, dementia and another unnamed medical condition.

He was last known to be driving a gray 2021 Toyota RAV 4 with WA plates BXU0967. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray fleece vest, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

Valentine is about 5'9" and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and possibly has a beard and glasses.

If you see him or the vehicle, call 911.