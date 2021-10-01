Seattle police looking for man wanted for domestic violence, animal cruelty

article

Seattle police detectives are looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and animal cruelty.

According to police, back in August, 24-year-old Zach Grayson went to the Rainier Beach home of a woman he had previously been in a relationship with. He then held her in her home for three days, using physical force to keep her there, police said.

The victim was eventually able to talk her way out and get out of the home. When she returned to the home a few hours later, Grayson beheaded a pet lizard belonging to the victim's child, and hung it from the ceiling, police say.

Grayson may be in the Seattle or Federal Way area.

Call 911 if you see him or know where he is.

